New Poll Shows Donald Trump’s Support Among Black Voters Has More Than Doubled Compared To 2016

Donald Trump’s support among Black voters is more than double the mark he achieved in the last election, a new poll shows.

Emerson College Polling shows that Trump’s support among African Americans stood at 19 percent, more than twice the 8 percent support he received in the last election. It found that Democratic candidate Joe Biden still led among all minority groups, but Trump continued to perform better than he had in 2016.

“Biden leads with all minority groups, albeit by different ranges,” the report noted. “Biden leads with Asians 76% to 11%, Blacks/African Americans 77% to 19%, and Hispanic voters break for Biden 60% to 37%.”

The numbers also showed an improvement among the Hispanic demographic, up from the 29 percent mark Trump achieved in 2016.

As the National Review noted, Emerson found a strong standing for the president after a series of other pollsters showed Biden with leads as high as double digits. It found that Trump trailed by just a two-point margin nationally, losing 49 to 47, a tightening from the four-point lead that the Democratic candidate had held in the outfit’s poll back in July.

While Emerson’s results appeared out-of-line with other recent polls, the report pointed out that the outfit has an “A-” grade from analysis site FiveThirtyEight, putting it among the better pollsters.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

There have been other recent polls showing Trump with a stronger standing among the African American cohort than he had achieved in 2016. As CNN reported back in July, the president continued to overperform among this demographic compared to the last cycle. Though he still trailed among African Americans by a 75-point margin in polling more than a month after protests against police brutality and racism broke out across the country, it was improved from the 79-point deficit he had to Hillary Clinton at the same point of the previous cycle.

“Biden currently has such a large lead overall that Trump’s small gain among Black voters doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of the 2020 contest. But if the race for president tightens, Trump’s small gain with Black voters could make a difference,” noted polling analyst Harry Enten.

Enten added that the deficit among this important demographic could cost the Democratic candidate 0.5 points in a national election compared to Clinton, which could be enough to make a difference in a close race like 2016.

The gains have come despite criticism aimed at Trump for his handling of the national protest against racial injustice, with critics accusing him of heavy-handed tactics including what appeared to be calls to shoot looters.