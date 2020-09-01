Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Lavender Lace Lingerie

On Tuesday, September 1, American model and social media sensation Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou uploaded a sizzling snap for her 9.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 23-year-old posing on a sectional couch adorned with numerous pillows in a high-ceilinged room. She arched her back and kneeled with her legs spread on the furniture. Stassie placed one of her hands on her thigh, as she tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a lavender lingerie set that featured a plunging lace bra and matching high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble, which was from singer Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, showcased her incredible curves and flat stomach. The color of the pastel garments also beautifully complemented the model’s tan skin. Stassie finished off the sexy look with silver rings and two delicate bracelets worn on her left wrist.

For the casual photoshoot, the brunette bombshell wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured, giving her additional glamour.

In the caption of the post, Stassie, who is an ambassador for Savage X Fenty, advertised for the brand.

The tantalizing post seemed to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 220,000 likes. Quite a few of Stassie’s admirers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“Wowwww wonderful baby wonderful,” wrote a fan, adding both a fire and a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look so pretty,” added a different devotee, along with a rose and a red heart emoji.

“It should be illegal to be this fine,” quipped another follower.

“This is my favorite set so far fits so good,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, seemingly in reference to Stassie’s lingerie.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Stassie is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded a series of pictures, in which she wore a crop top and a pair of tiny tie-dye shorts that accentuated her toned thighs. That tantalizing post has been liked over 740,000 times since it was shared.