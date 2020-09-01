‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Steffy Remembers Life With Liam While Doubled Over In Pain

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 2 dish that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is in agony and has no one to turn to. She knows that she’s supposed to soldier on for her daughter’s sake, but it’s hard when she’s in physical pain, per SheKnows Soaps.

Home Alone

Steffy has been relying on Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) since the accident. While they have always had a great co-parenting relationship, she has needed him to step up since she was released from the hospital. The doctor had warned her that she may not pick up Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) since she broke her ribs and suffered some spinal injury. However, her daughter is still small and needs plenty of attention. She has, therefore, roped in Kelly’s dad to help her during this period.

The Forrester co-CEO will be home alone, without Kelly, when she experiences an intense bout of pain. She has been trying to cope without the medication but she’s still in agony. She’s nearly out of painkillers after Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) recently gave her a refill. She knows that he was hesitant to help her before, as seen in the below image, and she may not be able to get any more. However, this is not Steffy’s only concern.

The Hard Truth

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that Steffy will realize that her injuries are only part of her problem. She knows that she would be coping a lot better if she had someone to help her through the healing process. As a single mother, she only has herself to rely on.

Steffy will finally admit that she misses Liam. She wishes that she could lean on him for support. However, he has his own family and she cannot burden him with her own problems.

The soap opera will show how Steffy flashes back to happier times with her ex-husband. It appears as if she still hasn’t let go of Liam and what they could have had together. She regrets her past mistakes and wishes that things could have been different so that they could have raised their daughter together.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Dr. Finnegan will pop in later this week and surprise Steffy. He will realize how much pain she’s really in. He will show her some compassion as he realizes all that she has been going through. He can only respect a woman who’s trying to do it all on her own while still nursing an injury.