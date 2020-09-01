Julianne Hough Showcases Her Fit Physique In Bikinis During Behind-The-Scenes Video

Julianne Hough shared a sizzling-hot video on her Instagram page on Tuesday that generated a lot of love from her followers. She noted that this clip was a behind-the-scenes look from the photoshoot she did for Women’s Health magazine, and it was a great throwback.

The clip was comprised of numerous snippets from Julianne’s experience shooting a cover and feature for Women’s Health. It appeared that this was from the issue that was released last fall, the one where she dropped the bombshell that she had opened up to her husband Brooks Laich about how she did not consider herself to be straight.

This new peek into that day of photography showed Julianne wearing a bright yellow bikini at one point, and a bold red-and-blue two-piece at another. Her hair was styled in a short blond bob and she was full of smiles.

The yellow ensemble had a traditional triangle top and side-tie bottoms with white straps and detailing along all of the edges. Her chiseled abs were on full display and fans did get some glimpses of her pert derriere as she was videotaped as well.

“Beautiful inside & out,” one fan commented.

A portion of the video showed Julianne walking along the edge of a pool and then dancing in front of a white backdrop for the photographer. Midway through, she shifted from the bold yellow suit to a navy blue and red striped two-piece bathing suit and she showcased her muscular arms as she prepped for more photos.

A lot of people raved about Julianne’s hairstyle during this shoot, and it seemed that folks were torn between the two bathing suits. Everybody agreed that she looked incredible and she exuded a confident, content vibe.

“Looooove the hair! Everything about this!!” a fan declared.

“You are so dang cute!” another praised.

The post was liked nearly 80,000 times during the first few hours after Julianne had initially shared it. More than 400 people commented too and everybody heaped praise on the former Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent judge for how stunning she looked throughout the clip.

“I love to see a happy girl, who gets what she deserves and achieves you really deserve it @juleshough.. and of course a perfect body…perfect soul…” someone else wrote in back-to-back notes.

As gorgeous as Julianne is physically, her nearly 5 million followers love her inner beauty too. Many of her recent posts have been from family time spent with her siblings in Idaho and she’s seemed happy and content along with fit and truly fabulous. This video may have been from last year, but it was just another example of how the dancer and television personality shines and sparkles in virtually everything she does.