Brennah Black Teases Cleavage In Plunging Yellow Dress On Instagram

Brennah Black delighted her eager audience of 600,000-plus by sharing another hot snap that captured her in a skimpy ensemble. The scorching upload was shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon, and it’s garnered plenty of praise.

The sultry new shot captured the model posed in the center of the frame. She faced her chest toward the camera and shot a sultry stare into the lens as she pursed her lips slightly. Brennah stood in front of a light-colored sectional that was decorated with pillows to match and the chic space at her back also included a large painting that was hung from the wall. The blond bombshell commanded attention in a sexy yellow dress that showcased her killer body.

The curve-hugging piece appeared to be constructed of a silk fabric that shimmered in the sunlight while the body of the garment was mustard yellow, and the fabric was patterned with white flowers. The piece featured a turtle-neck top and a plunging neckline that exposed a generous tease of cleavage — something that her fans didn’t seem bothered by. It cinched around her waist, helping to accentuate her tiny midsection while the sleeveless cut showed off her trim arms.

The bottom of the outfit boasted a daringly short length that allowed her to flaunt her muscular stems while a longer strip of fabric covered her left side. The image was cropped directly below her knee and her choice of footwear was unable to be seen. Brennah painted her nails a bright white color that popped against her yellow ensemble.

Brennah styled her blond tresses with a middle part and added several loose curls throughout her mane. Her long locks tumbled over her shoulder and grazed the top of her chest. In the caption of the upload, the model shared an inspirational quote and credited her glam squad for the sexy look. The post has amassed over 4,000 likes and 290-plus comments. Several Instagrammers complimented Brennah’s fit figure while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead of words.

“It’s hard being present when thinking about a present like you,” one follower commented, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“Do you ever take a bad picture…just absolutely love your work,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Nice words and you look stunning in that dress! Hope you are having a happy Tuesday,” another complimented.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Brennah put on a sexy display on the photo-sharing platform. Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that she went braless under a blazer in a sizzling series of snaps.