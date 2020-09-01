Katelyn Runck Rocks Tiny Cream Bikini Bottoms & Large Knit Tank: When Mystery Is Involved’

Katelyn Runck treated her Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself rocking tiny bikini bottoms and a matching top giving off a bit of a mysterious vibe, and they appeared to appreciate her latest post.

In the image, Katelyn stood amid a cove of green trees, which were mostly blurred in the background, and a few leaves stood out in the foreground. The model posed with one arm wrapped around her chest and the other clutching the top of her head, holding onto some of her hair. Her long brunette locks cascaded down her back in soft waves, reaching nearly to her waist.

Katelyn held up the hem of a large knit tank, which revealed a hint of side cleavage, as well as her taut midsection. The pose also showed the lines of the model’s ribs. She wore tiny cream bikini bottoms that dipped low in the front and rose higher in the back, tying over her hips and contrasting with her deeply tanned skin. The look accented her toned and curvy backside and hips.

Looking into the camera with a mysterious and fierce look, Katelyn held her full lips in a slightly open pout, and her nose appeared to glisten in the light. Her beautiful brown eyes were partly in the shadows.

The model credited Lee LHGFX photography for the picture, and Instagrammers gave her lots of love on the post. At least 6,760 hit the like button while more than 325 took the time to leave a reply for Katelyn, with many including the flame emoji to show they thought she looked hot. She responded to several of her fans who left comments.

“This is one of the best, if not the best photo of you I’ve ever seen. STUNNING!” gushed one fan adding two red hearts.

“Happy you like,” she replied.

“The ole internet breaker. Damn it, woman,” a second devotee jokingly complained.

“Always more to come,” admitted Katelyn.

“Flawless. You are a living masterpiece,” declared a third Instagrammer who added red heart-eye smilies.

“Female beauty plus nature is a perfect combination, my muse,” a fourth follower wrote, adding in a host of hearts and roses.

Katelyn’s fans are quite used to her showing off her hard-earned body because she regularly shares photos of herself on her account. The Inquisitr previously reported that she gave them a view of her chiseled abs in a photograph of her wearing a pale pink cropped top, which she paired with jeans.