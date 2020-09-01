Niki DeMartino Gets Soaking Wet During Spa Getaway In Black String Bikini

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The “Alone In My Car” songstress recently enjoyed a spa getaway and made sure to get some snapshots to share with her followers.

The 25-year-old stunned in a black Champion bikini top that featured their logo on the right. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. DeMartino paired the ensemble with matching string bottoms of the same color that were tied up around her hips. For most of the pics, she styled her long fiery red hair down with a middle part. DeMartino accessorized herself with numerous necklaces, small hoop earrings, and a watch. She went barefoot for the occasion and kept her nails short.

The online sensation treated her followers to eight images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was snapped standing up in a sheltered outdoor pool. She gazed over to the right while raising her left hand.

In the next slide, DeMartino gave fans an eyeful from behind in a photo that saw her standing in the middle of a large staircase.

In the third frame, the YouTuber was captured lying down on her back next to the pool. DeMartino dipped one hand in the water while lifting both her legs.

In the fourth photograph, she enjoyed a shower in a portrait shot. DeMartino pushed her locks off her face and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the final pics, she relaxed in another outdoor pool that had a stunning view.

DeMartino geotagged her upload with SoJo Spa Club, which is located in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 68,000 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“NIKI U LOOK SO GOOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Your confidence is contagious. Love you Niki,” another person shared.

“How can someone be this gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“YES NIKI, ur absolutely stunning,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a gray crop top with no sleeves that displayed her midriff paired with a high-waisted black miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. DeMartino wore white socks and lace-up sneakers of the same color while rocking a brown Fendi bag on her right shoulder.