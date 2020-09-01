Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Booty & Abs In Skintight Teal Leggings

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony flaunted her chiseled physique in a selfie for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed at the gym wearing a small sports bra and skintight leggings that outlined her killer curves.

The Irish stunner has gained a large online following thanks to her workout tips, and in this update she posted a stunning photo while including an inspirational message. She put her athletic figure on display while taking a full-body photo in the mirror.

O’Mahony stood among weight-lighting machines and a barbell was visible just behind her. There were racks of weight plates in the background, along with a black brick wall that had a motivational slogan written on it. The popular YouTuber had her long dark hair loosely tied back, and she had a long braid over her left shoulder. O’Mahony’s body was slightly tilted to the side, and she rested her left hand on a machine while her right hand held the phone. She placed her right foot forward, which helped embellish her booty, and stared into the phone as she snapped the pic.

The 22-year-old sported a gray sports bra that had a low neckline and hugged onto her chest. This piece left her sculpted arms and shoulders fully exposed. O’Mahony also wore a pair of skintight high-waist light teal-colored leggings that outlined her lower body. She completed the workout ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and a black smartwatch. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her rock-hard abs and curvy backside.

In the caption, the model attempted to inspire her followers to keep a positive mindset during these difficult times. She added several hashtags including “#training” and “#health,” and included a flex emoji before uploading the post on Tuesday afternoon.

Many of the social media influencer’s 680,000 Instagram followers noticed the selfie, and nearly 11,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over three hours after it went live. O’Mahony’s comment section was flooded with heart-eye and flex emoji. Fans complimented the model’s stunning figure, and thanked her for the uplifting caption.

“I love the motivation keep rocking it,” one follower replied.

“Perfect fitness girl,” an Instagram user commented.

“Just insane,” a fan wrote while adding two heart-eye emoji.

“Does she ever take a bad pic?” one admirer asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month O’Mahony showcased her cleavage and curves in a bright red outfit. For that steamy post, she garnered over 25,000 likes.