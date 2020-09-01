Big Sean Claims ‘IDFWU’ Song Wasn’t A ‘Diss’ Aimed At Late Ex Naya Rivera

Big Sean recently revealed his feelings about “IDFWU” (short for “I Don’t F*ck With You”) in an interview with Vulture.

During the September 1 conversation, Big Sean discussed his new album, Detroit 2, as well as how “IDFWU” related to his former partner, Naya Rivera. The 2014 hit was believed to be a shot taken at his late ex-girlfriend, and the rapper shared how “hurtful” it can be to associate the track with his ex, whose body was found in Lake Piru on July 13 after a suspected drowning.

In a turbulent twelve months, from April 2013 to April 2014, Big Sean and Naya dated, got engaged, and ultimately broke things off. Five months after their split, Big Sean dropped the track, causing many eyebrows to raise about his motivations.

Two months after Naya’s death, Vulture writer Craig Jenkins asked Big Sean if he had any regrets about the release. The rapper noted how “tough” the question was, explaining that he’s “still processing” Naya’s passing.

“I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her. It wasn’t a diss to her. I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young, and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song,” he stated.

Naya responded to “IDFWU” after its release during an appearance on The Real in 2016, Hollywood Life reported. The Glee star shared that she actually heard the track before the two split, but still made a request for Sean to “downplay” the speculation around it being about her. The actress even ended up performing the hit on a 2018 episode of Lip Sinc Battle.

Although the two moved on to other partners (Naya married Ryan Dorsey while Big Sean dated Ariana Grande and Jhené Aiko), the rapper still expressed his love for Naya after her tragic drowning, making a tribute to the actress on Instagram. At the end of his post, he stated he was “still in shock” over the loss and was keeping her family and loved ones in his prayers.