Casi Davis Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Bikini And White Leather Boots

Casi Davis tantalized her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 1, with her latest post. The American fitness model shared a series of snapshots in which she sported a skimpy bikini and sexy boots while striking different racy poses.

The first photo was a collage that included the four photos she added individually in the subsequent slides of the slideshow. They all showed Davis posing with her back to the camera against a bright white backdrop. In three of them, she turned to the left to look at the camera from over her shoulder.

The top two featured Davis grouched down with her knees spread open. For the bottom-left, she stood cocking her hips and arching her back. The bottom-right pic showed her sitting on the floor with her legs kicked to the side as she leaned into her hands. Davis’s round booty took center stage in all of them.

Davis wore an ice-colored two-piece swimsuit that made her tan complexion pop. The bottoms featured a cheeky cut that offered a good amount of coverage while helping to accentuate her derriere. They tied on the sides and sat high on her back. She teamed it with a matching triangle top that tied behind her neck and back.

Davis accessorized her ensemble with a pair of white leather boots and a matching handbag.

Davis captioned the photos with the title of Brandy’s song. She also revealed that her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing, a brand she often wears in her photos.

Within the first hour, the slideshow has garnered more than 15,200 likes and over 125 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to gush over Davis’s killer body and beauty. They also used a series of emoji to denote their reaction, with the peach one being among the most popular.

“I see you with the Brandy reference,” one user wrote.

“That little purse [handbag emoji] so cute,” raved another fan.

“This is visual harassment [string of laughing emoji]. You never disappoint. You look great,” replied a third admirer.

“You are unbelievably gorgeous omg so unreal,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Davis often sports swimsuits on her Instagram posts as she isn’t one to hide her fit bod from her fans. Earlier this week, she uploaded another such image, which showed her lying on a hardwood floor, as The Inquisitr. In the picture shot from above, she wore a yellow two-piece with darker embellishments across the triangles. Her bottoms were tiny and included spaghetti straps that tied into bows on her sides. She wore them pulled up high, exposing her hips.