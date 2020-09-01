Instagram Model Brittany Renner Shakes Her Curvy Booty In Skintight Shorts For Latest Spicy Video

Instagram star Brittany Renner showed off her curvy figure while dancing in a tight-fitting outfit for her latest video upload. For the post, she rocked a tube top and skintight shorts that accentuated her backside and curves.

The social media influencer showcased her sassy attitude in the spicy clip. She was recorded at home in a hallway and was surrounded by white doors with neutral-colored walls visible in the background. This backdrop helped further highlight Renner’s enviable body.

The 28-year-old had her hair parted in the middle with blond streaks and it was draped over her shoulders. Renner rocked a beige-colored tube top that had red and black stripes at the top. She had on matching bike shorts that had similar stripes on the bottom, and the three-piece ensemble from Fashion Nova included a matching cardigan. Her midriff was exposed, and the bottoms tightly wrapped around her curvaceous booty.

A portion of Nicki Minaj’s verse from A$AP Ferg’s song “Mova Ya Hips” played over the footage. The Judge This Cover author started the clip by facing the camera with the cardigan hanging off her arms. She moved her hand side-to-side while shaking her hips along to the beat. The influencer pivoted to the side while taking the sweater off in one motion. This angle gave viewers an eyeful of her defined derriere in the set.

Renner looked straight down as if to inspect her own body as she flipped her hair. Then she stepped back, which further embellished her curves. The model flashed a fierce look at the lens before ending the video by walking off-screen.

For the caption, she added a description of the three-piece ensemble, and tagged the ubiquitous retailer in the post before uploading it Tuesday afternoon. Many of Renner’s 5 million Instagram followers quickly took notice of the saucy clip, and more than 80,000 showed their approval by hitting the “like” button in just over three hours after it went online. She had nearly 500 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Renner’s boyfriend – NBA player P.J. Washington – responded with a blue-heart emoji. Fans complimented the model’s appearance and swagger.

“Your face, your body, your hair, your outfit, your personality I love it ALLLL,” one follower wrote.

“You are GLOWING!” a supportive fan replied.

“Set is perfect for the fall!” an Instagram user commented.

“Too early for this much slay,” one fan wrote while adding a series of hear-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Renner flaunted her curves in a tiny black bikini as she danced for the camera.