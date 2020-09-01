Melissa Riso Says ‘Just Breathe’ In Stunning Instagram Post Flaunting Cleavage In Animal-Print Bikini

Melissa Riso gave her Instagram followers good advice and a stunning view with her latest post featuring her relaxing and wearing a sexy bikini.

In the gorgeous shot, the clear blue ocean and lightly clouded sky stretched out behind Melissa with mountains and buildings visible on one side of the horizon. The model took center stage as she lounged against the edge of a refreshing pool. The water rippled around her bikini-clad body, and she was submerged up to her chest. She had her arms spread wide, resting on the edge, showcasing her long white manicure.

Melissa looked up with her eyes closed, exposing her neck. The pose showcased her ample cleavage, which pushed out of the animal-print string bikini top she wore, and it highlighted her shapely shoulders and arms. The model’s gold heart and key-shaped pendant hung from a gold chain and rested between her breasts. Underneath the water, a bit of Melissa’s matching bikini bottoms were visible, and they tied over each hip.

Melissa’s long dark hair was wet, and she had it pulled over one shoulder in the shot. Droplets of liquid dotted her sunkissed skin, indicating she’d recently been immersed in the pool. She held her full pink lips open slightly in the picture, revealing a hint of her white teeth.

Melissa used her caption to give some simple advice, and her followers shared plenty of love. Nearly 4,300 hit the like button, and dozens also took the time to leave a positive message for the actress. The flame emoji showed up, giving a visual representation that many Instagrammers thought she looked hot in the picture.

“What a great shot. This one should be in a frame on a wall in your home,” suggested one fan.

“That’s hard to do when you keep talking it away. You look gorgeous, babe,” another devotee teased, adding a pink tongue emoji along with red heart-eye smilies.

“What a beautiful, gorgeous, stunning angel. You’re a true queen. You’re a true angel. You’re a true goddess,” gushed a third Instagrammer who also made the point with several diamond rings, roses, colorful hearts, and multiple different smilies.

“So incredibly beautiful and sexy. You are a dream, babe. Such a great picture, Melissa,” a fourth follower.

Melissa regularly treats her fans to sensual photos of herself in her everyday life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she thrilled them with a pic of herself wearing a strapless white top while standing against a wall of running water.