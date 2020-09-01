‘General Hospital’ Reveals Dr. Neil Byrne’s Fate & Fans Have Plenty To Say About It

This week, General Hospital threw a big shocker at viewers with the death of Dr. Neil Byrne. During Monday’s episode, Neil and Alexis Davis gave in to their feelings for one another and had a wild night together in bed. The next morning, however, she found that his feet seemed cold and she couldn’t wake him up. Right away during Tuesday’s episode, it was revealed that he was dead.

General Hospital fans wasted no time on Monday sharing their frustration over this development. Some speculated that perhaps this would end up being a bad dream on Alexis’ part, and that type of thing wouldn’t be out of character for her to do. Unfortunately, Neil really was killed off just as he and Alexis were finally ready to embrace being together.

“Ok, so Alexis isn’t having a nightmare? They really killed Neil off?” one viewer questioned as Tuesday’s episode aired.

Michael Yada / ABC

During the September 1 show, Alexis yelled for Sam’s help as she discovered that Neil seemed to have died. Soon after that, the paramedics had examined him and Valerie had shown up to get a statement about what had happened.

Later, Alexis held Neil’s wallet and discovered he’d held onto the ticket stub from the opera they had attended together in New York. This sparked an emotional reaction for her, understandably, and General Hospital fans were stunned by all of this as well.

“Alexis picks up Neil’s wallet. Without words the full weight of soapy grief from NLG,” noted one person on Twitter, praising Nancy Lee Grahn’s portrayal of Alexis in those heartbreaking moments.

“Damn, here comes @NancyLeeGrahn making me feel actual feelings. Got me going in a full on ugly cry. Mind you, she looks gorgeous as she acts her heart out and stomps on mine,” one General Hospital fan tweeted.

“I am heartbroken that in this miserable year of Covid-19 that @valentinifrank would choose to rip from the fan’s hearts the wonderful @JoeFlanigan! Obviously, ‘WE ALL WANTED MORE!’ @valentinifrank should send his apologies to the fans for this casting mistake!” another person tweeted.

According to SheKnows Soaps, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Alexis will be in disbelief next week. In addition, later this week, she’ll press Sam to tell her the truth about something.

Why did the writers kill off Neil and was it as simple as a heart attack? How badly will Alexis spiral as a result of this heartache? General Hospital viewers definitely did not see this development coming. At the moment, it doesn’t look as if they’re very pleased with the move, but they’ll all be curious to see what comes next.