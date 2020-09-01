Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Heatbreaking News On Instagram As She Suffers Devastating Personal Loss

Carrie Ann Inaba shared news of a heartbreaking personal loss on Instagram. The veteran Dancing with the Stars judge posted a devastating update to her social media page as she said goodbye to her beloved cat, Mimi.
On her social media page, Carrie Ann posted a throwback photo as she smiled widely while Mimi sat perched on her shoulder. A second photo was a close-up of her fluffy black kitty posing solo. Another photo Mimi sitting comfortably on a towel in Carrie Ann’s shower. The slideshow also included pics of the animal lover snuggling and kissing her pet, and a final post featured the green-eyed kitty playing with a favorite toy.
In the caption to the post, Carrie Ann revealed that Mimi passed away and that she was having a hard time dealing with it.
In a poignant tribute, The Talk star wrote that he missed her cat’s sweet noises and affectionate demeanor. The popular television personality also added that it was an honor to be “mommy” to Mimi. She added that her life with her was and always will be a “gift’ and that she will always treasure the memories they made together and looked forward to seeing her beloved pet again someday.
In the comments section to the post, fans rallied around the DWTS judge as they offered her virtual hugs and messages of support.
“My heart breaks for you. I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you hugs and healing prayers,” one fan wrote.
“I’m so sorry about your Mimi,” another added.”Losing a fur baby is so heartbreaking. Hugs to you.”
View this post on Instagram
To my Angel, Mimi… Saying farewell is never easy. But with you it was exceptionally hard. Your sweet soul, the sweetest I’ve ever known… sometimes I didn’t feel like I could love you the way you deserved to be loved…. for your love is a special kind of love. I know that love is eternal… so that love you shared so easily will live on in all of us who knew you… but I do miss you. I miss your snorts and sniffles and your cute little meow when you had a gift for me…I miss your incredible determination to give love to every person you encountered. I miss the way you always told me what you needed, whether it was a snuggle, a treat, dinner, medication, or a a good steam. You had a way about you… and words can’t do it justice. It was truly a honor to be your mommy. You never let your troubles stop you from loving, openly and with a gentle yet firm affection. I miss you so much Mimi. Your brothers and sisters miss you so much. We all miss you Mimi. There’s so much I want to share with the world about how special you are but I can’t seem to find the words. So, maybe it’s just meant to be that I hold it as sacred here in my heart… a gift from you to me. A gift I will treasure forever. My life with you in it was and always will be a gift. And the memories we shared forever a part of the incredibly beautiful tapestry of our story. You are and always were an angel. Sent to lift us up and bring us joy. And I know that all who were fortunate enough to meet you, in person or through social media or even television (@thetalkcbs ), saw and felt the love and sweetness that was you. You were a warrior with your health and you fought for a good life and wouldn’t accept anything less than that and I always admired and respected that about you. And while there is so much more to say, I will just hold you in my heart and soul in a tender embrace forever, better for having been the lucky person to be your mama. Mimi, thank you for being my little angel for all these years, now and ever more, you are embedded in my heart. I am eternally grateful. Now Rest In Peace, and I look forward to seeing you again one day…
Carrie Ann is an animal lover who has several pets. But fans know she had a very special bond with Mimi, so it is no wonder that she took this loss especially hard.
In 2017, the dancer and talk show host told People that she adopted Mimi from the animal sanctuary Heaven on Earth Society for Animals. At the time, she was unsure of the cat’s exact age but estimated her to be 11 or 12 years old. The rescue feline had “unique” health issues when Carrie Ann welcomed her into her home.
The Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that her pet’s unique health problems caused her to make noises while breathing, so she called her Mimi Vader after Darth Vader from Star Wars. In her Instagram tribute, Carrie Ann said Mimi was a “warrior” with her health and she fought to have a good life.