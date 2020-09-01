Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Heatbreaking News On Instagram As She Suffers Devastating Personal Loss

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge shared sad news on her social media page as she paid tribute to her beloved Mimi.

Carrie Ann Inaba shared news of a heartbreaking personal loss on Instagram. The veteran Dancing with the Stars judge posted a devastating update to her social media page as she said goodbye to her beloved cat, Mimi.

On her social media page, Carrie Ann posted a throwback photo as she smiled widely while Mimi sat perched on her shoulder. A second photo was a close-up of her fluffy black kitty posing solo. Another photo Mimi sitting comfortably on a towel in Carrie Ann’s shower. The slideshow also included pics of the animal lover snuggling and kissing her pet, and a final post featured the green-eyed kitty playing with a favorite toy.

In the caption to the post, Carrie Ann revealed that Mimi passed away and that she was having a hard time dealing with it.

In a poignant tribute, The Talk star wrote that he missed her cat’s sweet noises and affectionate demeanor. The popular television personality also added that it was an honor to be “mommy” to Mimi. She added that her life with her was and always will be a “gift’ and that she will always treasure the memories they made together and looked forward to seeing her beloved pet again someday.

In the comments section to the post, fans rallied around the DWTS judge as they offered her virtual hugs and messages of support.

“My heart breaks for you. I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending you hugs and healing prayers,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry about your Mimi,” another added.”Losing a fur baby is so heartbreaking. Hugs to you.”

Carrie Ann is an animal lover who has several pets. But fans know she had a very special bond with Mimi, so it is no wonder that she took this loss especially hard.

In 2017, the dancer and talk show host told People that she adopted Mimi from the animal sanctuary Heaven on Earth Society for Animals. At the time, she was unsure of the cat’s exact age but estimated her to be 11 or 12 years old. The rescue feline had “unique” health issues when Carrie Ann welcomed her into her home.

The Dancing With the Stars judge revealed that her pet’s unique health problems caused her to make noises while breathing, so she called her Mimi Vader after Darth Vader from Star Wars. In her Instagram tribute, Carrie Ann said Mimi was a “warrior” with her health and she fought to have a good life.