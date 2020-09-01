Chanel West Coast Goes Full Glam & Flaunts Killer Figure In Bejeweled Bikini With Stilettos

Singer Chanel West Coast has plenty of reasons to be excited, and she took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark two occasions worth celebrating. She mentioned that it was her birthday along with the release of her new single “No Plans.” The rapper paid tribute to the occasions with a snapshot that featured her rocking a bejeweled bikini with a pair of stilettos.

Chanel’s blingy swimsuit, which featured jewels encased in chains, was hard to miss. The top had a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. It also had a row of metallic fringe under each cup. Bejeweled straps also wrapped around her upper abdomen. The bottoms were a low-rise style that featured the same design with two straps that crossed in front of her lower abs and wrapped around the sides of her hips. They also had fringe one the sides. She completed her look with a pair of sky-high platform stilettos with a clear strap across the front.

The rapper, who turned 32 this year, was on a balcony for the photo. With her back to the handrail, the celebrity struck a seductive pose as she leaned back on one of her hands while her other hand was behind her head. Chanel tilted her head back and closed her eyes while she wore a serious expression on her face. She arched her back and posed with one leg slightly forward, putting her killer figure on full display. The stance showed off her flat abs and toned legs. Her sun-kissed skin looked flawless as it glowed in the outside light.

Within an hour, the post racked up more than 16,000 likes, proving that it was an instant hit among her followers.

Dozens of Chanel’s admirers took some time to wish her a nice day while also complimenting her on the glam look.

“Happy birthday Chanel. I hope you have a great day. Btw your song No Plans is fire,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Happy Birthday… and this may be the best photo of you I have ever seen,” a second follower commented.

“Happy bday my queen You look as radiant and beautiful as ever!,” added a third fan.

“My favorite celebrity and one lovely lady,” a fourth comment read.

No stranger to baring her skin on social media, Chanel has flaunted her figure in a number of revealing outfits over the summer. Not too long ago, she delighted her Instagram followers when she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a pink bikini while sporting a bright pink wig.