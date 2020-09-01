Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Stuns In ‘League Of Legends’-Inspired Outfit

Kayla Erin served a killer look on Tuesday, September 1, when she teased her 837,000 Instagram followers with a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a sexy outfit inspired by League of Legends, a multiplayer online video game.

The slideshow included two photos, the first of which showed the Australian cosplay model in an intricate ensemble resembling the outfit of the character Miss Fortune. Erin was dressed as her Arcade version, which is a series of alternate future/universe skins in League of Legends, according to the game’s website.

The photo captured Erin with a long pink wig worn under a yellow cap. She wore a matching corset with a white chest piece and stars stenciled onto the bodice. Her checkered skirt featured two tones of purple.

The second picture featured Erin with the same wig and hat, but this time she ditched the clothes and showed off her body clad in a black underwire bra that enhanced her ample chest. On her lower body, she had on a pair of underwear with black edges and straps.

In the caption, Erin asked her fans if they’ve ever played League of Legends and urged them to swipe to see her second photo. She indicated that the shoot was captured by Canberra photographer Ben Calvert at B. Lucky & Sons, an arcade and games bar with locations in Melbourne and Brisbane.

The post has attracted more than 9,000 likes and over 30 comments since being published earlier today. Erin’s fans took to the comments section to respond to her question and to share their thoughts on her cosplay.

“You look gorgeous Kayla [double pink heart] [heart-eyes emoji] and nice outfit,” one user wrote.

“Hello Miss Fortune [fire emoji] [crying-laughing emoji] i have that skin,” replied another fan.

“Never really caught my attention is it worth it? I played WoW and such,” a third user asked.

“I enjoyed it when it first came out years ago. The very first 3v3 map was great! The only character that was OP at that time seemed to be Tryndamere. Man…. those were the days,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Erin frequently shares her costumes with her fans. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently shared an image of herself sporting a racy bunny ensemble. It included a vintage pink bra made from a lace arranged in a manner that resembled a rose. The design was carefully created to cover her nipples and censor the photo. Her bottoms were white and had a salmon-colored piece on the sides that looked like a tutu skirt. She also wore matching bunny ears.