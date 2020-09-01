Kanye West Says Planned Parenthood ‘Strategically’ Uses Abortion For ‘Black Genocide’

Rapper and presidential candidate Kanye West recently appeared on an episode of Nick Cannon’s podcast, Cannon’s Class, and spoke about his feelings on Planned Parenthood and its abortion services, Breitbart reported.

“There’s some harsh facts that deal with the black genocide that is abortion,” West said. “It’s happening every day, and right now God has given me the information, and he ain’t gave me no other information other than this information, and we have this right now, so that means he wants me to say this now.”

West claimed that Black people are being “strategically” aborted and pointed at Planned Parenthood as the culprit behind the purported plan to destroy the African American population. Notably, West is running on an independent platform called the “Birthday Party,” which he said is a reference to the babies that would be born due to his campaign’s anti-abortion message.

“Abortion culture teaches people that a child isn’t a real soul. It was my wife that said this is a soul, and the scariest thing is she had to pills. You take these pills … and the next morning the baby’s gone.”

According to West, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that abortion kills more Black people than heart disease, diabetes, accidents, cancer, homicide, and HIV combined.

Randy Brooke / Getty Images

Former Republican Texas Rep. Jason Isaac previously said that abortion is the leading cause of death among Black Americans, which PolitiFact deemed “mostly false” due to the politician’s likening of abortion to killing babies. While speaking to the publication, Isaac admitted that the CDC identifies heart disease as the leading cause of death among the Black population. However, he claimed that the tally for abortion would be the top cause if it were included in the agency’s charts.

As reported by Vice, West previously accused Democrats of forcing African Americans to kill their children. But as the publication noted, the rapper appeared to conflate the Plan B pill with abortion — a common talking point that medical groups seek to refute.

West continues to be accused of working with Republicans to undermine Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and help incumbent Donald Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, the fashion designer pushed back on these claims and noted that he has more money than Trump, suggesting he could not be bribed to help the real estate mogul.

Although Trump has expressed support for West’s presidential run, he has denied being involved in the campaign in any capacity.