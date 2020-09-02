‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Reveals Killer Figure, Confesses It’s The ‘Leanest I’ve Been’

Social media star Paige Spiranac stunned her 2.8 million followers after she posted a new picture where she flaunted her figure in a new story uploaded to her Instagram account.

For the occasion, she wore a sports bra with tiny yoga shorts. The sports bra was a bright white color that highlighted Spiranac’s sun-kissed skin. The top was a halter silhouette and featured a very low v-neckline that gave fans a generous view of the model’s décolletage. A ruched detail at the center of the bust emphasized her curves and the cropped hem showcased her trim torso.

The pro-golfer coupled the sports bra with a pair of tiny yoga shorts. Like the top, they were white to give the ensemble a chic monochromatic aesthetic. The cut of the shorts were high-waisted, ending at her midriff to accentuate her enviable hourglass figure. The spandex-like fabric of the garment hugged her hips thanks to its skintight nature. The bottom hemline was extremely short, adding to the sultriness of the ensemble by exposing nearly all of her toned legs.

The golfer styled her blond locks into a casual top knot to ensure that all focus remained on her killer body. She sported a mismatched manicure with one pink nail one yellow that added some color to the otherwise all-white look.

Paige Spiranac hits the golf course. Tom Dulat / Getty Images

The photo was a selfie-style shot which Spiranac took of her reflection. The mirror looked to be in her bathroom, as her toiletries, vanity, and sink were all visible in the backdrop.

The model’s iPhone case featured a summery pattern that included flower decals over a clear background. The athlete positioned her phone so that it obscured most of her face, leaving just a little bit of her right cheek visible.

To emphasize her body, she crossed her left leg slightly in front of the right to show off her hips. She also pushed one shoulder back to lengthen her torso and show off her slim waist.

In a note attached to the picture, Spiranac noted that her physique was the “leanest” it had been in a while. She also thanked her newfound hobby of playing tennis for her slim figure, crediting the hours of cardio that it had provided.

Over the past few weeks, Spiranac had updated her followers with many clips of herself on the tennis court, and she even posted a photo to her feed where she knelt down by the net in a pleated tennis skirt, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.