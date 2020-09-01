Salma Hayek Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Swimsuit Ahead Of 54th Birthday: ‘This Is Not A Throwback Thursday’

Celebrations were in order in Salma Hayek’s most recent Instagram update. The actress took her Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon to share a tantalizing new update with fans that showed her in a sexy black swimsuit.

The sizzling upload consisted of two new images that highlighted Salma’s beauty and her incredible figure. The first shot captured Salma posed in profile with one hand on her hip, and the opposite tipped on the brim of her hat. The landscape at her back was picturesque and included green plants, a sliver of blue water, and a sprawling mountain range. Salma tilted her chin toward the camera and met the lens with a slight smile as she flaunted her spectacular figure in some seriously sexy swimwear.

Salma chose a one-piece that showcased her age-defying body. She looked smoking hot in the curve-hugging suit that clung tightly to every inch of her figure, highlighting her slim waist and trim abs. The top of the garment had a set of strings that secured over her tanned shoulders and offered a great view of her toned arms. The suit also featured a peek-a-boo slit in the middle of her bust that teased a glimpse of her bronze cleavage.

Salma wore a matching sarong around the middle of her waist, and it accentuated her tiny midsection. She wore the garment tied in the front and showed off her lean legs while the sheer fabric exposed her skin underneath.

Salma added a trendy cap to shield her eyes from the sun, and the brim was outlined in black. The actress also rocked a pair of chic, black sunglasses as another layer of coverage. She dressed up her attire with several accessories, including gold earrings and a set of bracelets to match.

The second image offered a more up-close and personal view of the actress, which highlighted her flawless complexion.

In the caption of the update, Salma shared that she will celebrate her 54th birthday tomorrow while reiterating the fact that this was not a Throwback Thursday post. She also thanked Marjo for being the photographer during the trip.

The post has attracted over 405,000 likes and 4,700-plus comments from Salma’s eager audience.

“You are a timeless beauty. Happy birthday,” one follower wrote, adding a few red hearts.

“You are absolutely stunning you are getting more beautiful getting older,” a second Instagrammer added.

“OMG an angel you are,” a third complimented.

“54?!?!?? You are hotter than literally everyone half your age and pretty much everyone in general. Wow! HBD,” one more raved.