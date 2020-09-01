Casting News For ‘General Hospital’: Nathan Parsons Set To Return As Ethan Lovett

General Hospital is bringing back a long-gone character and this casting development provides a hint about where one key storyline is headed. Actor Nathan Parsons will be returning as Ethan Lovett, which surely means there are juicy things coming soon with the Holly Sutton saga.

Parsons debuted in the role of Holly and Luke Spencer’s son back in 2009. He stuck around until 2012, then briefly popped up again in 2013 and 2015. According to Soap Opera Digest, he is about to make another appearance.

While folks would probably love to see Ethan back on a long-term basis, it seems that’s not the plan at this point. General Hospital spoilers detail that this will be another short stint. At the moment, it doesn’t seem that an initial air date for Nathan’s reprisal has been revealed, nor is it known how long he’ll be around.

Ethan’s mom Holly supposed died not long ago, but Robert Scorpio is convinced she’s still alive. General Hospital teasers have hinted that may end up being the case, and Robert has made it clear he plans to figure out the truth.

How does Ethan figure into this? Robert will likely touch base with Ethan at some point. It may be that Ethan will be mourning the supposed death of his mother, but it could end up that he’s just as suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the boat accident as Robert is.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

According to SheKnows Soaps, Robert will receive a mysterious phone call later this week. Soon, he will assist Olivia in paying Dante a visit. In return, she’ll urge him to attend the memorial service for Holly.

General Hospital teasers suggest that he does end up attending that service, but additional questions about Holly’s passing emerge. It would seem likely that this is where Ethan comes into the picture.

Will Ethan and Robert work together to figure out the truth? Was Peter truly as distanced from the scheme as it’s been made to seem?

It looks as if people are excited to have him back and are hopeful this is the beginning of some major developments on General Hospital.

For example, Ethan’s return could theoretically pave the way for Lucky to return as well, something many people have been hoping to see for a long time now. General Hospital viewers will remember that Nathan and Kristina used to have a lot of chemistry between them, so naturally, fans would like to see those two reconnect.

Some fans have even suggested that the writers change things up with this opportunity and make Ethan Robert’s son instead of Luke’s. This may be a short-term gig for Nathan, but it looks as if General Hospital viewers would love to see this lead to more.