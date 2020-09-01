Prince Harry ‘Was Extremely Unhappy In L.A.’ Admits A Royal Source

A source close to Prince Harry is claiming that despite portraying a happy image of his life in Los Angeles, the ex-royal did not enjoy his time in his wife’s hometown.

“Harry was extremely unhappy in L.A.,” an insider told The Sun. The source added that the duke had particularly struggled with the incessant paparazzi in Tinseltown as well as the number of tourists who had been on the hunt for celebrities.

However, the informant also claimed that the prince currently feels much more at ease now that he and his wife have moved to the beautiful Montecito area, located 90 miles north of the city.

“Harry doesn’t know the area well at all, but so far so good. Santa Barbara is more his scene than L.A.,” the insider said.

“He has the freedom and space he needs,” the informant continued, adding that Montecito offers Prince Harry the “peaceful and chill” vibes that he enjoys.

That said, while Prince Harry may be enjoying his new home, he is still reportedly “upset” that he will be unable to visit Balmoral in Scotland for the queen’s annual summer holiday.

Despite rumored tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the Windsor clan, the couple had been invited back in March to stay in the highlands with the rest of the royal family. Though the Sussexes had missed the trip last year — instead visiting musical legend Elton John in southern France — the duke and duchess had accepted the invitation for this summer. It is believed they cancelled their plans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Phil Harris / Getty Images

Another royal informant claimed that Prince Harry was “frustrated he [couldn’t] make it” as he has not seen his family in months. In addition to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Prince William and the rest of the Cambridge clan are said to be in the highlands at present. Harry’s father, Prince Charles, is also allegedly staying nearby at his own residence.

However, it seems as if Meghan Markle does not harbor the same regret at missing Balmoral as her husband.

“[She] doesn’t feel like she’s missing out. She’s been too busy decorating their new Montecito mansion,” the insider explained.

The new reports stand in contrast to previous rumors that Prince Harry was avoiding returning to his home country. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, another source had claimed that the prince would only return to the U.K. when “absolutely necessary.”

In addition, Omid Scobie, who recently wrote a biography on the pair, suggested that the earliest they would return was the spring of 2021.