Chanel DeLisser Flaunts Spectacular Figure In Strappy Bikini

Chanel DeLisser stunned many of her 819,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, September 1, with a hot new post that showed her clad in a tiny bikini that put her gym-honed figure fully on display.

The fitness trainer was photographed by a low whitewashed wall at a paradisiacal beach. It included a swimming pool right in front of the ocean, near a series of palm trees and lounge chairs. DeLisser was in a three-quarter stance, placing the front leg ahead of the back one. She was starring intently at a point right in front of her. DeLisser was at Marquis Los Cabos, a luxury resort in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, according to the geotag.

DeLisser wore a strappy two-piece bathing suit featuring a colorful geometric print in yellow, blues, reds and purple. The top featured itty-bitty triangles that were widely spaced, allowing her to show off her cleavage. Her matching bottoms boasted a three-strap design on either side that met on her waist, creating a waterfall of strings that fell against her hips. According to the tag added to her caption, her swimsuit was courtesy of VVIVIIVIII Apparel.

DeLisser added some bling to her ensemble with gold square-shaped pendant earrings, a silver necklace, a chain bracelet and a few thin rings.

DeLisser paired the snapshot with a motivational message about showing you we are through actions, not words. She also urged her followers to join her team and included her professional website.

The photo was an immediate success. Within the first hour, it has attracted more than 15,300 likes and upwards of 385 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her killer physique and to point out how beautiful she looks.

“Ughhh ur so freaking beautiful I love it,” one of her fans raved.

“The most bomb!!! I’m back in the gym today I swear,” replied another user.

“I’m working out so hard. I just don’t understand how you get like this. I’m eating right too,” asked a third fan.

“Queen [crown emoji] [two pink hearts] genuinely an inspiration and motivation! Hope you’re enjoying your much deserved rest,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

When DeLisser isn’t rocking swimsuits on her Instagram posts, she can be seen flaunting her figure in skintight athleticwear. As reported by The Inquisitr, she sizzled in a previous image in a pair of liquid leggings that clung to her muscular quads. The pants were a light shade of pink, which added a pop of color to her outfit. Her sports bra was white and included the Nike logo on the one side. DeLisser lowered the waistband to expose her abs.