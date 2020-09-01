Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Nina’s Getting Closer To Real Answers Regarding Her Daughter

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Nina Reeves will be having a discussion about the search for her biological daughter. There have been a lot of twists and turns incorporated into this storyline over the past couple of years, and it seems that big developments are on the horizon.

The sneak peek shared via the General Hospital Twitter page shows that Nina will sit down and have a discussion with someone about this. The other person is a woman, but it’s not clear exactly who she is.

Nina will say that “they” are the key to a secret she is meant to unlock. The secret is surely regarding her child, but it isn’t entirely clear who the “they” are she’s referencing.

Her beau Jax has been reaching out to contacts regarding this situation, and the person he contacted thought she may be able to make some headway on this. It could be that the woman meeting with Nina is that jewelry expert who Jax contacted.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Nina will edge one step closer to the truth during the September 1 show. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like she’ll learn the identity of her daughter for a while yet. However, next week it seems that Nina and Jax may pursue a lead of some sort as they go on a trip together.

For quite some time now, General Hospital writers have been building up the idea that Nelle is Nina’s child. The two women seem to each have one half of that heart pendant that would tie them together, but now Nelle has fallen off a cliff and disappeared. The necklace, however, was left behind in the woods.

During Monday’s show, another intriguing piece of this complicated storyline caught people’s attention. Nina told Valentin that Jax seemed to have found a lead on her child’s identity. Valentin had a very strong reaction to this revelation, insisting it was impossible.

General Hospital fans immediately questioned why Valentin would have such a strong reaction to this comment from Nina. Does he know the truth and has chosen to keep it hidden from her? Will he intervene and sabotage Jax’s attempts to find answers?

It seems virtually guaranteed that Nelle will pop up again at some point soon, alive and ready to wreak havoc on Port Charles again. Will it turn out that she is Nina’s daughter as has been implied, or will there be a twist to make it Willow instead as has often been speculated? General Hospital spoilers hint that there could be some wild twists on the way and everybody will be anxious to see how this is resolved.