Jordyn Woods Showcases Her Hourglass Curves In A Teeny String Bikini & Sheer Top

Instagram sensation Jordyn Woods left little to the imagination for her latest online snap on Tuesday afternoon. The model showed some skin as she welcomed the month of September in the caption, and revealed her hope that the next few weeks will be good ones.

In the racy shot, Jordyn looked smoking hot as she wore a skimpy blue and brown printed string bikini. The top featured a low cut to expose her massive cleavage. The thin straps also gave fans a peek at her arms.

The matching bottoms were cut high over her curvy hips and tied around her tiny waist. The garment accentuated her thighs while putting her flat tummy and toned abs on display as well.

She accessorized the style with a sheer white top over her bathing suit. She also added a large sunhat and a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Jordyn sat on her knees with her legs apart. She placed both of her hands on her hat and arched her back as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background a sunlit blue sky and some green foliage could be seen.

Although she wore a hat on her head, it was clear that her mane was parted to the side. The long, dark locks were styled in sexy curls that spilled over her shoulder and down her back.

Jordyn’s over 11.6 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. Her admirers showed their love for the pic by clicking the like button more than 324,000 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her supporters also flooded the comments section with over 2,100 messages during that time.

“Let September be a great month for all of us,” one follower wrote.

“You continue to be good to us,” another stated.

“Stop playing with me,” a third social media user gushed.

“This type of fire is too hawt,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for flaunting her hourglass curves in revealing outfits online. She’s often seen sporting stunning bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and tight dresses in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a tight black leather top with a square neckline and a zipper down the middle, as well as matching pants. That photo was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 188,000 likes and over 600 comments.