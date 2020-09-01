Anastasiya Kvitko Showcases Massive Cleavage In Crop Top With Plunging Neckline

Model Anastasiya Kvitko is a pro when it comes to grabbing the attention of her 11.5 million Instagram followers. The brunette bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to showcase her massive cleavage while she posed in a tight crop top.

Anastasiya’s shirt was white, and it had short sleeves. However, the sexy number’s most flattering feature was its plunging neckline, which put her voluptuous chest on display. A seam down the center front also drew the eye to her ample chest. The shirt’s hemline cut off at her ribs, showing off the bare skin on her tummy. She teamed it with a pair of jeans. They had a mid-rise cut, which showed off her taut abs.

The popular influencer wore her long, dark hair parted on the side and styled in loose waves. Sections of hair fell over her chest, calling attention to her bustline. Her only accessory was a chunky gold watch. She also sported a pale pink polish on her nails.

Anastasiya was inside in for the photo shoot. She stood in front of a white wall next to a black door. She faced the camera and posed with one hip cocked to the side. Her back was slightly arched, emphasizing her trim waistline. The model looked at the lens and wore a serious expression on her face. She held one of her arms in front of her body while her other arm was at her side. The photo was cropped just below her hips, providing a nice view of Anastasiya’s body.

In the post’s caption, Anastasiya tagged her promotional partner, Fashion Nova, for the flirty shirt.

The post was a viral hit, with over 28,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it to her account. More than 600 of them left comments, with many of them raving over how stunning she looked.

“Beautiful doll face and a beautiful and sculptural body of goddess I love you baby,” gushed one admirer.

“Beyond stunning omg a blessing so gorgeous,” a second comment read.

“You look so adorable and beautiful,” a third follower added.

“Hi miss anastasiya you look fantastic you have an angelic look and your hair is so gorgeous,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Anastasiya certainly knows how to work the camera, and she also knows how to rock just about any look. Last month, she shared posted a picture to Instagram that featured her looking smoking hot while wearing a skintight top with a plunging neckline and a formfitting skirt that hugged her curves in all the right places.