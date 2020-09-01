Doina Barbaneagra Stuns In A Brown Bodysuit & Black Knee-High Boots

On August 31, Doina Barbaneagra tantalized followers with a sultry Instagram update, showing off her killer figure as she posed on the floor. The Moldovan model looked smoking hot in a sexy brown bodysuit and a pair of knee-high boots.

In the first pic, Doina was snapped indoors, dressed in her skimpy attire. She posed in a room with white walls and wooden floors, sitting sideways with her knees bent. The babe leaned forward, placing her right arm on her legs. She tilted her head, glancing at the camera, and gave a seductive gaze.

In the second photo, Doina slightly straightened her legs and pulled one of her boots while the photographer took the shot. She angled her head and glanced over the lens for the snapshot. A swipe to the right showed the bombshell leaning to the wall and raised both of her hands to her head, running her fingers through her hair. Her right leg was lower than the other, and her foot was positioned under her left thigh.

Doina wore a bodysuit made of soft mesh material that had a ruched design. The outfit boasted a straight neckline that sat low, displaying a tantalizing view of her cleavage. The fabric clung to every inch of her figure — emphasizing her trim waist. The lower part of the bodysuit boasted high-cut sides that exposed a generous amount of skin and helped to elongate her legs. The clothing also highlighted her curvy hips.

She matched her ultra-revealing outfit with a pair of black high-heeled boots. In the caption, the influencer indicated that her suit was from a brand called House of CB, and her shoes came from Naked Wolfe. She gave credit to both brands by tagging their respective Instagram pages in the post.

Doina left her brunette locks loose, with its long strands cascading down her back. Her hair looked unstyled as natural waves were seen in the snaps. She sported a choker necklace as her only accessory.

Since being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the share has been liked more than 16,100 times and received over 150 comments. Her legion of fans took to the comments section, with most of them telling her how hot she looked. Countless online supporters also raved about her body. Several others decided to leave a trail of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“Omg! You look unreal. So sexy in that attire,” an admirer wrote.

“You are such a gorgeous angel,” gushed another fan.

“Baddest woman on the planet. So gorgeous!” commented a third social media user.