Kindly Myers Wets Body With A Garden Hose While Wearing A Skimpy Bikini

On Tuesday, September 1, American model Kindly Myers uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the 34-year-old striking a seductive pose with green foliage and what appears to be a stone wall in the blurred background. According to the geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Austin, Texas.

Kindly sizzled a black bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of low-rise side tie bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her incredible cleavage, flat stomach, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized with her signature silver belly button ring and a delicate cross necklace. The bombshell also wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

For the photo, Kindly stood with her shoulders back, as she tugged on her bikini top strap and held onto a garden hose. She poured water into her opened mouth and down her body.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that she is not interested in how others perceive her. She also tagged professional photographer Michael Wilkes, suggesting that he had taken the picture.

Fans seemed to have loved the sexy shot as it soon racked up more than 6,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“So beautiful and sexy,” wrote a fan, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“Drop dead gorgeous darling,” added a different devotee.

“I happen to think, no, I know you’re ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS,” remarked another admirer, seemingly in reference to Kindly’s caption.

“Well hello you beautiful angel!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire, heart-eyes, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

Some commenters also proceeded to use a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Kindly engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to a handful of comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the Playboy model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently shared a brief clip, in which she wore a sheer lace bodysuit that left little to the imagination. That video has been liked over 10,000 times since it was uploaded.