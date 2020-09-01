R. Kelly Was Stomped On And Nearly Stabbed While Sleeping In His Cell, Lawyer Claims

R. Kelly’s legal team is once again asking for his release from jail, claiming that the disgraced singer was stomped on and nearly stabbed by another inmate while he was sleeping in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center last week.

Since then, the singer has reportedly been taken to solitary confinement for his own protection, but Kelly’s legal team wants to see him released to avoid any further violence, as Page Six reported.

According to Steven Greenberg, Kelly’s lawyer, a man with a “f*ck the Feds” tattoo on his face entered his cell and was found “stomping on [Kelly’s] head, repeatedly.”

The man also allegedly had “an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr. Kelly.” Before he could commit the act of violence, others apparently grabbed the man to prevent it.

“This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes, and one who plainly has no respect for the rules, he has the phrase ‘F*ck The Feds’ tattooed on his face,” he argued.

It isn’t clear if Kelly is still in solitary confinement, but Greenberg said that the crooner remains in his cell for his own safety.

His representation said that the attack was prompted by unrest caused within the correctional facility by lockdowns as a result of people protesting outside of the building for Kelly’s release.

The lawyer explained that there had been at least six of these demonstrations, all peaceful.

“These unnecessary institutional lockdowns have needlessly promoted animosity towards Mr. Kelly. Notably, the institution does not go into lockdown during other, violent, downtown protests or during citywide looting,” Greenberg said.

The lawyer argued that Kelly should be able to live in an apartment with his girlfriend, one that is located close to the courthouse, and the singer would wear electronic monitoring to ensure that he stayed in place.

It’s not the first time that Kelly’s representation has attempted to get him out of prison. Early on, they argued that he should be released because he was suffering from anxiety while behind bars. He later had a foot injury that he claimed should allow him to be released.

He also said that because the jail only allowed one visitor at a time, it was making it challenging to see his two girlfriends. Finally, the legal team has attempted repeatedly to spring the crooner with the argument that he was at risk of the novel coronavirus. All of these requests have been denied.