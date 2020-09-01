Padma Lakshmi, 50, Flaunts Her Figure In A Bikini & Shares ‘Birthday Thoughts’

Padma Lakshmi is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday and she shared some thoughts about the major milestone in a new Instagram post. It contained two photos, both of which featured Padma wearing bikinis, and the Top Chef judge looked fabulous.

Tuesday marked Padma’s 50th birthday and she seemingly had been doing some deep thinking heading into this significant milestone. Her lengthy caption noted that this past year had been one of both elation and misery, and she shared some thoughts about some of the challenging real-world developments that people have navigated.

On a personal note, Padma noted, things had been peaceful. She explained that she’d created something of a cocoon for her family, noting it was the first time they’d all lived under one roof. While she didn’t explain this in specific terms, it seemed likely to reference Padma, her daughter Krishna, and the little girl’s biological dad Adam Dell living together.

Padma also recently launched a new show titled Taste the Nation. She said she had loved seeing how well received it was and she added that she felt truly blessed these days. Both personally and professionally, she seemed content, feeling that her life was in a good place. She noted that she does still carry the weight of challenges from her earlier days, but she seemed grateful for all of it.

“Happy birthday, Queen. May the goodness and joy you’ve experienced in this most difficult year forever multiply,” one fan commented.

The first photo showed her wearing a bikini and flowy coverup while standing on the beach. The two-piece swimsuit appeared to be a fairly standard style, with a triangle top and side-tie bottoms. The white fabric was covered with something of a tie-dye pattern in blue and pink hues and she seemed to have a small starfish in her hand.

“You are a beautiful human inside and out,” someone praised.

The second photo featured Padma’s phenomenal figure encased in a turquoise green bikini as she played in the pool. Her daughter Krishna had on a blue two-piece and it appeared that Adam was on the other side of the young girl. The candid, casual shot was likely included as a nod to the family time she’d written about in her caption.

“You bring so much light to us during this dark time. Thank you!” raved another fan.

“Omg padma! What a beautiful post,” commented another person.

Padma’s fans flooded her post with love, with nearly 25,000 people liking it during the first hour it was live. Almost 800 people commented as well, many notes of praise and admiration pouring in to help the Top Chef personality celebrate her big day.