Sarah Houchens Goes Full Bombshell In A Teeny Yellow Bikini While Posing In Malibu

Fitness model Sarah Houchens went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday morning. She showcased her gym-honed curves while revealing in the caption of the post that video was taken in Malibu.

In the steamy clip, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tight yellow bikini with white trim. The skimpy top featured thin straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. It also included a low cut neckline to flash her cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist while emphasizing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotlighted in the swimwear.

In the racy video, Sarah stood on the beach in front of a set of wooden steps. She posed in an array of positions as she lifted one leg up, flipped her hair around, and tugged at her bathing suit. She arched her back and had a steamy expression on her face as she soaked up some sun.

She wore her blond hair parted to the side for the clip. The long locks were styled in sexy curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

Sarah has accumulated more than 1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time showing their appreciation for her latest post by clicking the like button more than 5,300 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her account.

Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the video during that time.

“You babeee so stunning,” one follower declared.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” another stated.

“I love how tall you are,” a third social media user wrote.

“It’s really incredible how much beauty and sensuality gatheted [sic] in a single woman, and your body is pure,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online pics. She’s become known for rocking racy outfits such as scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a neon pink animal-print bikini with thong bottoms as she spent some time on a boat. That update also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 32,000 likes and over 570 comments.