Miranda Lambert Rocks Partially Unbuttoned Top In Hot New Photo

Miranda Lambert took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a sizzling new snapshot as she promoted a cause that is near and dear to her heart. The post captured the country superstar posed outside in the Lone Star State.

Miranda appeared off-center in front of a street lined with residential homes. She rested her hands on an object below her, but it was unable to be determined what she was on because of the way that the shot was cropped. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Texas, but she did not tag a specific city. In the caption of the photo, she thanked the Texas Department of Agriculture and teachers and educators for their help in providing meals to over 5 million children with local products that were produced fresh at home.

Miranda styled her silky, blond tresses with a middle part, and her dark outgrowth was able to be seen. She tied her hair back in a low ponytail and wore it over the left side of her shoulder while a few loose pieces escaped around the frame of her face. She also sported a pair of large hoop earrings, which provided the perfect amount of bling to her attire. Also of note was her winged eyeliner.

She showed off her keen sense of fashion with a southern flare as she rocked a plaid shirt with black and red shades. The shoulders and bottom of the sleeves were constructed of a floral-print pattern. Miranda wore the top few buttons undone, teasing a peek of her skin underneath. She had the cuffs slightly rolled and showed off a small black tattoo on her left wrist. Miranda paired the look with dark-wash denim, but there was no way to determine if they were jeans or shorts.

The post has been met with a ton of praise from her audience, and more than 24,000 social media users have double-tapped the upload within three hours. In addition, 160-plus flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on either Miranda’s look or her caption.

“Great news! Another reason you are an inspiration to so many people!” one fan commented alongside a single red heart emoji.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU MIRANDA,” another social media user exclaimed.

“Obsessed with this shirt. Where is it from? And why are you so pretty?” another Instagrammer wrote.

“That is so great! Thank you to these people faithfully serving the Lord. Every kid deserves to feel loved,” one more added.