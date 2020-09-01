‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Tells Hope About Steffy’s Painkiller Use

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 2 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are enjoying their growing family. They are especially relishing their time with Kelly Spencer (Scott Clifton), per SheKnows Soaps.

Family Ties

Now that Hope and Liam are officially married, their focus has shifted to nurturing the little ones in their care. Not only are they Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) parents, but Hope also adopted Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The two have committed themselves to raising their kids in a healthy environment.

However, Liam also has another child with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He and Steffy have a wonderful co-parenting relationship and she doesn’t deny him access to Kelly. In fact, Steffy has been relying on Liam lately.

The little girl has been spending a lot of time with Hope and Liam at the cabin since her mother had the motorcycle accident. Steffy is still recovering from her injuries and cannot be as active with Kelly as she would like to be. Liam has happily stepped up and taken Kelly off her hands.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Liam enjoy spending time with the tot. As Hope previously mentioned, she loves that the two half-sisters are bonding and growing up together.

On today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Finn struggles with whether or not to prescribe Steffy more pain meds pic.twitter.com/tkxSjhW8LE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 20, 2020

A Drug Concern

As Hope and Liam talk about Kelly, it appears as if he may speak out of turn. He may raise his concerns about Steffy and the painkillers that she has been taking. Not too long ago, when Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) refilled her prescription, he told Steffy to be careful. Liam doesn’t seem to be thrilled that she needs the pills to be able to cope.

Liam doesn’t know that the doctor wasn’t eager to refill the prescription, as seen in the image above. She had to promise the doctor that she would take the painkillers as prescribed.

Hope has also been concerned about Steffy’s drug use. She raised her eyebrows and looked worried when Steffy popped a pill soon after her release from the hospital. Longtime B&B fans will remember that Hope was once addicted to anxiety medication. She knows from personal experience how difficult it is to kick a drug habit.

When Hope hears Liam’s concerns, she will immediately think of Kelly. She doesn’t want the little girl to be around someone who’s perpetually on pills. She’s worried for Kelly’s sake and will tell Liam that they need to do something about his daughter.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers tease that Hope will make an autonomous decision regarding Kelly. Steffy will blast her for even thinking that she can interfere in her daughter’s life. This will place Liam in an awkward position as he may need to choose between his wife and the mother of his child.