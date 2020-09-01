‘Big Brother’ Star Janelle Pierzina Is Back To Cutting Deals Days After All-Stars Eviction

The reality TV queen is happy to be home with her family but misses her 'Big Brother' bestie.

Big Brother star Janelle Pierzina is back to cutting real estate deals while multi-tasking less than a week after her eviction from the CBS summertime house.

Days after she was evicted from the Big Brother: All-Stars game, the Minnesota realtor posted videos to Twitter and her Instagram story that showed she is back to her busy life as a working mom.

On Instagram, Janelle shared a video of her having dinner with her three kids at a hibachi restaurant at the Mall of America. She also posted videos of one of her daughters carrying a load of shopping bags from stores, including Ugg, as part of a school clothes shopping expedition.

A final clip shared to her story was set to the song “WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion. Janelle was seen on the phone in deep conversation while making dinner as her daughter did a TikTok dance to the song.

In the caption to her post, Janelle wrote, “Making chicken parmesan while negotiating a deal. I’m back.”

She also posted the video to Twitter where she admitted that she’s happy she is now at home cooking for her real family instead of the Big Brother family. Janelle added that she does miss her longtime friend and two-time co-star, Kaysar Ridha.

So glad I’m cooking dinner for my real fam instead of the BB Fam. I do miss Kaysar though ???? #BB22 #BBAllStars pic.twitter.com/ZxzWsznNVw — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 1, 2020

In the comments section to the tweet, fans reacted to Janelle’s return to her home life in Minnesota.

“Yaaaaaas!!!! Nothing like cooking for those that truly appreciate and deserve your presence and attention,” wrote BB21 star Jessica Milagros.

“That house didn’t deserve you or your cooking. Kaysar obviously the exception,” another fan added.

“These poser losers do not deserve you!!!” another chimed in.”Your family is far more deserving and as much as we miss you bringing life to the show, I was over the way you were being treated!”

While she didn’t last long in the all-stars house, Janelle did get noticed by a superstar. Her tweet caught the eye of Cardi B. herself, who retweeted it, seen here, with a comment questioning if her co-collaborator Megan saw it.

“Cardi B noticed me. I’m [dead],” Janelle wrote.

In addition to getting back to work in the real estate world, Janelle has been busy on social media since her ouster. The legendary Big Brother player shared a pic of the wedding invitation she received from her nemesis Nicole Franzel after the BB18 winner uninvited her to her wedding to Victor Arroyo as part of her goodbye message. In a Twitter post, Janelle blasted the “cheap a**” destination wedding which required a $3000 hotel stay.