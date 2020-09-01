Nancy Pelosi Refuses To ‘Negotiate In Good Faith’ Over New $1200 Stimulus, Trump Admin Claims

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox Business that President Donald Trump wants to pass a coronavirus relief package that would give Americans a second $1,200 payment, but that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer aren’t willing to “negotiate in good faith.”

The sticky point appears to be the issue over how much the package will cost. Democrats want around $2.2 trillion in spending, a compromise from their original number of $3 trillion, while Republicans have compromised from their original $1 trillion to $1.3 trillion.

“The president wants us to help with more money for kids and jobs,” Mnuchin said. “We’re going to keep trying because it’s too important for the American people.”

The treasury secretary added that both sides agree on many issues, including the idea that citizens need a second stimulus check, but they can’t find a middle ground on other issues like state and local funding, as well as funding for unemployment benefits.

Democrats are arguing for $915 billion for state and local governments to help ease the financial burden brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin suggested that Democrats should agree to the Republican figure and then come back to the table to negotiate if more funding was needed after all.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Senate is currently on recess until September 8, which means that a deal would need to be made right away if Americans were to see any money in October at the soonest.

Mnucchins comments come shortly after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows made a similar comment.

“Here’s the problem… she puts forth a number, suggests that she came down, and yet she’s willing to turn down $1.3trillion of help that goes to the American people because she would rather them have nothing than to give way on what her fantasy objection might be,” Meadows said to NBC.

“I had a conversation with Speaker Pelosi and even on her $2.2trillion counteroffer, she can’t tell the American people, nor me, what is in that,” he added.

He said that the president’s offer would give unemployment benefits and help for small businesses that progressive found agreeable.

But Pelosi has argued that the GOP proposal doesn’t do enough to meet the needs of most Americans struggling amidst the economic downturn. She also accused her GOP colleagues of standing in the way of the expanded $600 benefit given to those who were laid off or furloughed during the pandemic, as The Inquisitr previously reported.