‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, August 31: Bill Proposes A Future With Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 31 features Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) at the Logan estate. She did not understand why Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) were not back together. Just then, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) walked in. Brooke nodded toward Bill and said that he was the reason why Ridge was not there with her. Bill wanted Donna to leave them alone, per SheKnows Soaps.

The media mogul asked Brooke if she and the dressmaker were done. She told him that she found Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) in Ridge’s bed. She went on to explain that Ridge had overheard Brooke and Bill’s discussion earlier that evening. They were officially divorced and the designer had moved on with the former Vegas showgirl. Bill fumed about Ridge running to Shauna. He then declared his love for Brooke and wanted her to ride into the future with him.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge assesses his current situation and makes a decision about his future. pic.twitter.com/M31IPOgiHa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 31, 2020

Ridge was at the cliff house. He told Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he and Brooke didn’t reunite. He relayed the story of how he overheard Brooke telling Bill that she loved him. Steffy was shocked. Ridge said that he could never accept that Brooke still had feelings for a man he despised so much.

Steffy asked her father about Shauna. He said that he needed to give his marriage some time. He was tired and appreciated Shauna who loved him for who he was. Steffy said that she was sure that Brooke felt the same. After her dad left, Steffy took another painkiller. It appeared as if her refill was almost finished.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers teased that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) would make his next move. He and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had another chat with her opening up to him about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Carter felt that Zoe had dodged a bullet and that she was better off without him. She would have had to spend the rest of her life with Thomas if they had gotten married.

Carter and Zoe talked about Pam Douglas (Alley Mills). Apparently, the secretary had noticed the spark between them and was teasing them about it. They also discussed Zende Forrester’s (Delon De Metz) success as Forrester International in Paris.

The attorney then took the plunge and asked Zoe out to lunch, as seen in the image above. He told her that he had already ordered and would love it if she would join him. Zoe grinned at Carter and teased him that wouldn’t want him to eat all that food by himself. They both looked happy as they smiled at each other.