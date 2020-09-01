Nikki Bella Shares Full-Face Photo Of Son Matteo One Month After Birth

Nikki Bella posted an adorable photo to her Instagram on Monday, celebrating newborn son Matteo. The new mom shared the snap one month after her delivery, showing off her infant’s sweet face.

Nikki has posted a few photos to her Instagram feed since the baby’s birth, with shots of she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev posing tenderly with their newborn. The 36-year-old also did a shoot with twin sister Brie Bella for People magazine on August 26, as the two went into labor back-to-back, on July 31 and August 1, respectively.

This most recent image gave fans a close-up look at Matteo, seemingly post-bath time as the boy’s hair was wet and a towel laid under him. His charming face looked straight at the camera for the picture, as Nikki’s hand was positioned behind his head.

In the touching photo, Nikki shared how the newborn is “one month old today,” adding a blue heart emoji to echo her love of baby Matteo’s cerulean-colored eyes. She also shout out Artem in the post, tagging his Instagram handle in the caption.

Nikki’s post gained immediate traction upon being published, with more than 600,000 likes and 9,000 comments. Various fans also joined Nikki in her appreciation for Matteo’s beautiful eyes, commenting with cobalt heart symbols of their own. Many others commented with smiling and crying emoji as well, detailing their affectionate emotions for the sweet image.

“Such a beautiful baby! Congratulations!” one admirer wrote, joining multiple fans who noted the child’s delightful appearance and resemblance to his parents.

“At this age he looks like a mini Artem!!!” another user commented.

The WWE star’s sister, Brie, also shared some love for the picture, commenting with numerous heart eyes emoji in appreciation of Matteo’s face.

Nikki’s beau Artem also wrote, “Time flies,” in the comments section, detailing his awe at how seemingly quickly the month passed since Nikki’s delivery.

While sister Bella’s son, Buddy, is her second after 3-year-old Birdie, Matteo is Nikki’s first born. Fans of their popular show Total Bellas first learned of Nikki being pregnant with a boy during season 5 of the show as Nikki gushed to news outlets how excited she was at the prospect of becoming a new mom.

“I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world,” she said at the time.