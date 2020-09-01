Anllela Sagra Dances Around In Black Lingerie On Instagram For Sultry New Video

Anllela Sagra has never been shy about showing off her rock-hard figure for fans on social media, and the most recent share to her page proves it. On Tuesday morning, the model uploaded a seconds-long clip that captured her dancing in nothing more than a skimpy lingerie set.

The video showed Anllela at an up-close and personal angle that treated her audience to a great view of her figure. Anllela stood in a bathroom that was lined with brown tile and featured two frosted-glass doors. In place of a geotag, Anllela tagged the track that she was listing to in its place. She showed off her dance moves and rolled her body in several different directions as she danced along to “Baila” by Karl Wine.

The model opted for a racy black lingerie set that allowed her to flaunt her fit body. The top boasted a balconette style bra with a sheer layer of mesh that stretched over her defined arms and shoulders. The cups were constructed of beautiful lace fabric, and its daringly low cut left her ample bust well on display. The perimeter of the ensemble was lined with scalloped fabric while the underwire part consisted of lace.

The model rocked a pair of equally tiny panties on the lower half of her figure. Like her top, they were constructed of a lace fabric with a few areas that showed her skin underneath. The garment had thin sides that stretched slightly underneath her chiseled hip bones, and her rock hard abs were also well within sight.

Anllela styled her silky, brunette tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She wore a black choker necklace on her collar that matched the color of her skimpy attire and completed the outfit with a pair of silver earrings.

Anellela wished her army of followers a happy September 1 and a happy Tuesday in her caption, followed by a set of heart emoji. Fans made sure to flock to the comments section to express their admiration over the cheeky post. More than 48,000 have double-tapped the upload, and 700-plus left comments.

“Hard body baby love you. Please keep sharing your smile with us,” one follower commented on the update.

“Just seeing u smiling means it’s going to be a good day,” another wrote.

“She still got it! Look at those abs. I love your positive attitude,” a third social media user exclaimed with the addition of a few smiley faces.

“You are getting better at these,” a fourth pointed out.