Genesis Lopez Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Cheetah-Print Bikini By The Pool: ‘Wild’

Curvaceous model Genesis Lopez returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share yet another racy upload with her adoring fans. She flaunted her ample assets as she called herself “wild” in the caption of the post.

In the stunning snap, Genesis looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy cheetah-print bikini. The teeny top fastened behind her neck and back while exposing her abundant cleavage. The garment also boasted thin straps that flashed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the pic.

Genesis sat on the edge of a swimming pool for the shot. She had her legs apart and her back arched as she placed one hand in her hair. Her other arm was hidden behind her. She tilted her head and wore a sultry expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background, a wooden fence and some tall, green trees could be seen.

She wore her dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

Genesis’ over 4.8 million followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the post. They showed their love for the pic by clicking the like button more than 39,000 time within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 420 messages during that time.

“Have a well deserved beautiful Tuesday,” one follower stated.

“Very nice picture Queen beautiful presentation congratulations,” another wrote.

“This is what I wanna look like,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous and very sexy in that bikini and I’d love to see a workout,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock stunning outfits online that spotlight her hourglass curves. She’s often photographed in tight dresses, scanty lingerie, and skimpy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Genesis recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a soft pink string two-piece while revealing in the caption of the selfie that she felt tanned and relaxed. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 79,000 likes and over 770 comments.