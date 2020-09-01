Teresa Guidice Reportedly Still ‘In Love’ With Ex Joe Giudice But Using The Breakup To Get Attention

All is apparently not well in Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice’s world. After being friends for years, the two are reportedly feuding and one source told The Sun that Dolores is gunning to get the 48-year-old star tossed off the show so that she can take the spotlight. Part of the reason? She believes Teresa is still in love with her ex Joe Guidice.

“Dolores has been complaining to friends about Teresa,” an insider said. “She actually wants her off the show.

However, that doesn’t mean that the New Jersey OG is in any danger from Dolores.

“Dolores knows she has no power to make that happen and seems very frustrated,” they added.

Apparently, the relative newcomer to the series feels that she isn’t able to get the focus she wants with Teresa taking up so much of the spotlight.

“She is tired of her being the center of attention and feels she overstayed her welcome,” the source said.

On top of that, Dolores reportedly feels that Teresa isn’t being honest about her relationship with ex Joe Giudice.

“She claims Teresa is just being really fake and is still in love with Joe,” the source said. “She claims she would do anything to be back together with him but is using their break up to keep her storyline exciting.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

That worries Dolores because, as the insider recounted, she is worried that her philanthropic storyline isn’t interesting enough to keep watchers glued to their screens, which is making her feel insecure and causing her to lash out.

Teresa doesn’t know about the badmouthing and it would likely be a problem for their friendship, but the insider said that Teresa doesn’t feel threatened by her co-star.

The two have been friends for years and Dolores has said that she remembers her fellow RHONJ star being with her while she was carrying her daughter Gabrielle, who is now 21 years old.

She joined the show in 2016 for its seventh season, which is now in its 11th season. However, filming has been halted amidst the coronavirus pandemic and is only now resuming.

Teresa and her husband called it quits after he was deported to his native Italy following the completion of his sentence for fraud. However, despite living an ocean apart, the two haven’t made any concrete plans to divorce, despite rumors that both have moved on.

Meanwhile, their four children Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana haven’t been able to see their father after the pandemic put travel plans on hold.