Dajana Gudić Poses In The ‘Jungle’ With Her Dog While Rocking Tiny Black Swimsuit

Dajana Gudić channeled some jungle vibes for her latest Instagram share on Monday. The model posted a mirror selfie on her feed in which she posed outside a vacation home with her small dog as she sported a barely-fitting black bikini. Her ensemble did nothing but favors for her physique.

Dajana wore a minuscule triangle-shaped top with thin strings that tied around her neck and back. The cups had a fair amount of open space between them and provided little coverage for her chest, so her ample cleavage and sideboob were on show.

Dajana’s toned abdomen was fully exposed between the top and a V-shaped bottom in the same color. The front of the bikini plunged into her waist to showcase her flat stomach while the sides rested slightly above her hips, leaving her shapely thighs on display.

Dajana finished off her look with a small band around her fingers on one hand and a silver ring on the other. She styled her blond locks down in loose waves that fell behind her back.

The image saw Dajana sitting on a wooden patio just beyond a cream-colored house in Tulum, Mexico, according to the post’s geotag. A set of wooden-framed glass doors were left slightly open behind her, and some deck furniture was visible in the reflection of a large mirror. A sand-covered area surrounded by greenery could be seen on the other side of the mirror. Sunlight poured in between shaded areas and highlighted parts of Dajana’s tan skin.

The Croatian-Serbian babe sat on one hip and leaned on her arm beside her pup. She curved her body in a way that emphasized her figure and slightly slouched her shoulders. Dajana raised her phone up high and looked at the camera with pursed lips.

In the caption, Dajana compared the scene to the jungle and her dog to the “Lion King.”

The post received more than 6,100 likes and 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a major hit with her fanbase. Many people showered the stunner with love and praise in the comments section.

A ton of fellow models flocked to the image, including Bri Teresi, Lauren Dascalo, Jessica Killings, and more.

“Tiger queeeeeeen,” Lauren said with a heart-eye emoji.

“You have an amazing figure,” another user added.

“That’s the luckiest dog on the planet,” a third person joked.

Dajana always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another post, she danced on her balcony while wearing a skimpy peach bikini.