Elsa Hosk Shows Off Toned Midriff In Double Denim On California Beach Adventure

Elsa Hosk rocked trendy double denim for an idyllic trip to a California beach that she shared with her followers on Instagram. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel treated her fans to a number of pretty snaps from the outing, which showed her striking sultry poses on the sand.

While the model looked stunning in the shots, she’d chosen a rather unconventional ensemble for a sunny trip to the beach. She wore baggy, high-waisted jeans in a faded black hue, which were secured around her trim middle by a chunky black belt. The social media star paired the pants with a deep blue denim jacket. While the top two buttons of the garment were done up, she left the remaining buttons unfastened in order to give followers a glimpse of her toned and tanned midriff. The jacket’s cuffs were also undone, which lent the top a baggy, casual look. She completed the relaxed ensemble with a pair of blue and white sneakers.

Elsa had left her light blond hair loose and styled in beachy waves for the photoshoot, which perfectly matched the vibe of a sunny day on California’s coastline.

In the first shot from her post, Elsa glanced away from the camera and put her hands in her jean pockets as she posed next to a gray Range Rover, giving the snap a candid vibe. The dreamy backdrop comprised the sparkling ocean, and a rugged, sandy coastline with plenty of tire tracks. The sky was cloudless, as only a distant mountain interrupted the horizon. She treated her fans to another perspective in the next shot as she stood just out of reach of the waves and looked directly into the camera, with a chunky blue knit sweater under her right arm.

The 31-year-old also included a couple of videos in her post. In the first clip she struck some model-esque poses as she stood in the vehicle and leant on the open car door before the viewfinder panned across the gleaming ocean. The second video saw Elsa play with her blond locks during a walk on the sand before she blew a kiss to the photographer.

Elsa’s followers took to the comment section to share their opinion on her latest photos.

“Beautiful and eye catching like always,” wrote one fan.

“You style is perfect,” wrote another, who accompanied their words with a heart emoji.

“What a beautyyyyy,” commented a third admirer.

Elsa is no stranger to using the beach as an Instagram backdrop. As The Inquisitr reported, in August the Swedish model shared a grid of four bikini snaps with the ocean in the background, which she simply captioned with two hearts. She looked red hot in a tiny red bikini top and matching sarong for her day on the sand as she struck a variety of poses for the camera.