‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will & Sonny Leave Salem, Philip & Xander Battle

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of drama in Salem as the week rolls on.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) leave town.

The two men will finish saying their goodbyes to their loved ones as they make the rounds to visit with all of their friends and family members. Of course, there will be some very tearful and emotional goodbyes as they’ll say farewell to loved ones such as Sonny’s dad Justin (Wally Kurth), Will’s father Lucas (Bryan Dattilo), and more.

The pair decided to leave town after Sonny’s brothers offered him an opportunity to work on a dream project with them in Arizona. The couple thought about it and asked Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) if they could take the daughter she shares with Will with them.

Gabi immediately shot down the idea. However, when her father came to down and said that their family needed to move to Mexico due to a threat on their lives, Gabi gave her approval for Ari to live with her two dads in the desert.

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will begin their battle for the job of CEO of Titan. Xander has earned the position and has held it in the past.

Victor has already made it clear that Xander does great work and has brought a lot to the position. However, when his son Philip returned home he demanded the job, claiming he would leave Salem again if he didn’t get it.

Now Victor is being forced to make a tough decision, and one of the men is going to be devastated when they don’t get the position.

Elsewhere, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will catch up with his step-mother Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) now that he’s back home. Brady rushed back after learning that his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) was suffering a medical emergency.

The two will sit vigil at John’s bedside as Brady gets all of the latest news about what’s been going on in his hometown, and with his dad’s health. Marlena will likely ask him what he’s been up to during his absence.

In addition, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will bring a surprise witness in hopes of helping her win the custody case for her grandson again her twin brother Eric (Greg Vaughan) and his new wife Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).