‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Willow’s Flustered & Michael’s Deep In Thought

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode hint that both Willow and Michael will be trying to figure out what comes next. They got married to protect Wiley from Nelle, believing that their relationship was one made solely of friendship and love for the little boy. However, things have changed quite a bit in the past few days and it looks as if they are both facing some big questions regarding what’s next.

Michael figured out how to track down Nelle and as a result, Wiley was found and brought home. Nelle’s current whereabouts are unknown, but it appears that most people in Port Charles are going to presume she died in the fall. Now, that prompts some questions about what’s next for Michael and Willow.

The two almost kissed after Michael and Wiley returned to the Quartermaine mansion. The sneak peek for Tuesday’s show shared via Twitter reveals that Willow will be a little flustered by this. She will be talking to herself and General Hospital teasers detail that she’ll admit that it would have been quite easy to have gone ahead with that kiss, and she’s surprised to realize she feels that way.

While he seemed to feel similarly, General Hospital spoilers suggest that his thinking will head down a different path. The preview shows him talking with Jason, seemingly asking for some advice. Jason will suggest that Michael tell Willow what he wants and let her decide.

It sounds as if this could mean that Michael is wondering whether he and Willow should stay married. If Nelle truly is out of the picture, then the marriage doesn’t really have to stay in place. She knew full well what the intent was heading into this, but she might be caught off-guard if he suggests annulling the marriage so soon.

SheKnows Soaps revealed a few General Hospital teasers regarding what’s on the horizon for these two. She will encounter Chase this week, and it seems he may consider coming clean. He may have cooked up the plan with Sasha to fake the fling that pushed Willow into marrying Michael, but he’s clearly still deeply in love with her.

It sounds as if Chase might consider that he could tell her the truth about that fake hookup now with Nelle gone. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers hint that his hopes for a reunion with the love of his life may be thwarted by her developing romantic feelings for Michael.

Will Michael and Willow end up falling for one another, leaving both Chase and Sasha out in the cold? General Hospital teasers indicate that everybody will see more during the September 1 episode and there are likely some emotional moments on the horizon for everybody involved.