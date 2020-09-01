Demi Rose Lets It All Hang Out In A Sexy Bikini: ‘You Have My Attention’

Busty beauty Demi Rose went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday morning. The model flashed some skin as she told her followers in the caption of the post that they had her attention.

In the racy pics, Demi looked stunning as she sported a sexy mismatched bikini. The white strapless top showcased her toned shoulders and fit tightly around her chest as it exposed her massive cleavage. The garment also featured sheer sleeves that covered her forearms.

Her black thong bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips were snug around her petite waist as they accentuated her thighs and round booty. Her flat tummy and killer abs were full display as well. She accessorized the style with a long chain and pendant around her neck and a ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Demi stood with her backside facing the camera. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a pair of round sunglasses on her face. The second shot featured her pushing her hip out and raising one hand to her head to block the sun.

The third shot highlighted her pert posterior while she raised both of her arms above her head. In the final pic, she rested one arm at her side while wearing a steamy expression. In the background of the snaps, a bright blue sky could be seen, as well as a large rock formation. Demi geotagged her location as Ibiza, Spain.

She wore her dark brown hair parted in the center and pulled back. The long locks were styled in a thick braid that fell down her back and over her shoulders, and included some feather embellishments.

Demi’s over 14.3 million followers went wild for the post. The pics garnered more than 104,000 likes within the first 25 minutes after they were published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 830 messages.

“I am always looking forward to your posts,” one follower wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” another stated.

“Love you,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow you’re so beautiful, unbelievable,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen sporting skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and plunging tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a teeny yellow bikini and a pair of unzipped jeans. To date, that post has raked in more than 458,000 likes and over 3,300 comments.