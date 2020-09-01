Shawn Johnson’s Daughter Drew Delights Fans With A Sweet Reaction To Her First Gymnastics Leotard

Shawn Johnson’s daughter Drew had the sweetest reaction to her first gymnastics leotard in a new Instagram video. The infant, who will turn 1 on October 29, stared at her reflection in a full-length mirror and admired herself and her new outfit, to the delight of her mother and father.

Shawn won four medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics, which took place in Beijing, China. She was named the women’s balance beam gold medalist and scored three silver medals, for the women’s gymnastics team competition, individual all-around competition, and floor exercise. She officially retired from competition in June 2012 due to problems with a surgically repaired knee, reported Biography.

Although she has no plans to compete professionally as a gymnast in the future, Shawn continues to keep her skillset sharp, as seen here in a recent Instagram share.

She appeared to want to pass her love for the competitive sport to her daughter beginning at an early age, via the purchase of her first glittery outfit.

The infant admired herself appreciatively in the mirror, with father Andrew East seen in its reflection in the background.

She pulled at the sparkles of the blue and gold outfit, which shimmered in the mirror. The back featured an open area under the baby’s shoulder blades which was gold in color. The remainder of the garment was royal blue.

Drew continued to look at her own reflection, as her mother asked in the video if she loved her leotard, asking her if it was beautiful.

The baby babbled back at Shawn in response, as she looked directly at her mom’s camera. She then continued to admire herself, prompting hearty laughter from both Shawn and her handsome husband.

In the caption of the share, Shawn remarked that she hoped her daughter would always see herself in a positive light.

Fans loved the baby’s response to her own reflection.

“AWWWEEEE! If this isn’t the cutest thing any of us will see all day?!?!” said one viewer of the adorable video clip.

“She’s like dang I look good! Those chubby little legs are everything, thank you for sharing,” noted a second fan.

“Drew, you are so beautiful! Never forget that!!” commented a third Instagram follower of Shawn’s.

“Her grabbing the sequins! I love it. The first leotard glance, just like her mama someday,” said a fourth fan, who appeared hopeful that Drew would one day enjoy the competitive sport as much as her mother did.