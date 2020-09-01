Sarah Hyland Looks Smoking Hot In A Sexy Series Of Bikini-Clad Snaps

Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to wish her BFF a happy birthday with a series of smoking-hot new snaps. The post was added to her feed on Tuesday morning and comprised four scorching shots.

The first photo in the deck captured Sarah and her pal, Ciara Robinson, posed outdoors. The two ladies faced one another and wore smiles on their faces. Sarah opted for a tiny black bikini while Ciara sported a white one. The second shot saw the BFFs posed from a front-facing angle, and another friend joined in on the fun. The trio was all smiles for the silly photo op, and each one had their tongue out.

The third image in the set offered the best view of Sarah’s bombshell body. The Modern Family star rocked the same skimpy, black bikini as she waved both arms at her side as if she was busting a dance move. The actress sported a little bikini top that showcased her cleavage. The garment had thin straps that stretched over her toned arms, and two pieces of fabric held it together in the middle of her bust. She appeared to rock a matching skirt on her lower half, and her chiseled abs were well on display.

Sarah styled her sort, brunette locks with a middle part and added some curls for volume. She shielded her eyes from the sun with a chic pair of sunglasses, and a necklace completed the ensemble. Ciara looked just as hot as her counterpart in a sexy white suit that complemented her tanned skin.

The last image showed the two girls posed together on a boat. That particular photograph appeared to have been snapped on a different day and saw Sarah in a mismatched suit with a white top and black bottoms. Ciara also changed her wardrobe and rocked a red suit instead. Each girl held a drink in one hand as they gazed into one another’s eyes.

Sarah penned a lengthy caption to pay tribute to her pal on her birthday, and the post has earned rave reviews from fans so far, with over 47,000 likes and 60-plus comments. Most social media users applauded Sarah’s body while a few more wished Ciara a happy birthday.

“Wow sarah. How are you always so beautiful. Ly bb,” one follower gushed alongside a trio of red hearts.

“Ok. I just finished the last episode of the final season of Modern Family and I’m crying. You are so pretty,” a second fan chimed in.

“HELLO DARLING. YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL MY TREASURE. I LOVE YOU BABY FOREVER,” another complimented.