Laurence Bédard Flaunts Curves In Tiny Black Lingerie On Instagram

Laurence Bédard treated her fans to a stunning lingerie photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning. In the shot, the model rocked a black lace two-piece that did nothing but favors for her insane curves as she posed on her patio. The look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove her followers wild.

The photo showed Laurence standing in front of a set of glass doors. In the reflection, a small table and chairs could be seen, as well as a black balcony. A gorgeous yard filled with green trees was also visible, as well as mountains in the distance. It looked to be a mostly clear day as the bright sun washed over the hottie and highlighted her tattooed skin.

Laurence’s ensemble included a plunging bra made of slightly sheer lace and mesh. The neckline had scalloped edges that ran deep into her chest, barely containing her ample cleavage. A small cut-out could also be seen on the side above the band.

The top cut off just below her bust, so Laurence’s toned tummy was on show. She paired the top with a matching V-shaped thong. The front sat low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up very high above her hips and hugged her hourglass shape. The high cuts perfectly framed her muscular thighs.

Laurence accessorized her outfit with a gold cross necklace. Her short auburn hair was styled down in straight strands.

Laurence posed at a slight angle with one hip pushed out to the side to flaunt her curves. She arched her back slightly and popped her chest. She raised one arm to a strap on her bra and looked off into the distance with a sly smile.

The image garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 150 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with the model’s fans. Many people took to the comments section to shower her with praises.

“You are more beautiful than any diamond in the world,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji and flames.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” another user added.

“So beautiful and perfect,” a third person wrote.

“You have stunning eyes!!!” a fourth follower said.

Laurence has proven time and again that she can slay any look. She shared another post recently in which she sported a tiny purple bikini as she perched on the side of her bed.