‘One Piece’ Chapter 989 Spoilers: Straw Hat Pirates Join Forces Against Big Mom, King’s Bounty Revealed!

One Piece 989 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the epic battle involving the members of the Straw Hat Pirates and Big Mom Pirates and Emperor Charlotte Linlin. In the previous chapter, Emperor Big Mom was shown being knocked down by the combined attack of Cyborg Franky and “Soul King” Brook.

While she was busy chasing Nami, Franky and Brook caught her off guard and hit her. Unfortunately, their attack wasn’t enough to completely defeat one of the Four Emperors of the Sea. An angry Emperor Big Mom is expected to immediately return to the battlefield to have her revenge against her attackers. Knowing how powerful the lady Yonko is, the Straw Hat Pirates will be left with no choice but to join forces to beat her.

However, according to One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers, the Straw Hat Pirates will be engaging in battle with Linlin without Vinsmoke Sanji and Roronoa Zoro. After surviving a dangerous fall, Sanji is set to continue his fight with Beast Pirates All-Star King the Wildfire, whose bounty is expected to be revealed soon. The spoilers didn’t mention any specific numbers, but the bounty on King’s head is highly likely to be more than one billion berries.

When Shinobu failed with her mission, Black Leg used the special ability of Raid No. 3 Stealth Black to save Kozuki Momonosuke from the execution platform. Unfortunately, though he managed to help Momonosuke escape, he was caught by King. The enemy trapped Black Leg in its beak and sent him crashing to the ground. Luckily, he managed to survive the fierce attack, thanks to his tough armor.

Meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 989 is set to feature Zoro teaming up with Yamato, the daughter of Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. Zoro and Yamato will be dealing with one of the Flying Six members, Page One. After he slipped from the hands of the Beast Pirates All-Stars, Page One will be obligued to go after Momonosuke.

Luckily, before the little lord gets killed, Zoro and Yamato will appear to save him. The duo of Pirate Hunter and Kaido’s daughters will undeniably make it harder for Page One to accomplish his mission. Pirate Hunter is the right-hand man of the future Pirate King, while Yamato has the blood of the strongest creature in the world. However, he wouldn’t be facing them alone as Ulti, who will be shown undergoing a transformation, will be joining him in the fight.