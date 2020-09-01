Donald Trump Ripped For Pushing Conspiracy That Joe Biden Is Controlled By Men ‘In The Dark Shadows’

Donald Trump shocked many when during an interview on Fox News on Monday night, he claimed that Joe Biden wouldn’t quell the unrest in the country if he is elected and that he was being controlled by mysterious men in the “shadows.”

As the video posted by Fox News on YouTube shows, Trump spoke with Laura Ingraham about the violence facing the country and his opponent in the upcoming election.

“I don’t even like to mention Biden because he’s not controlling anything,” Trump said.

When the host pushed the president to reveal who he thought was controlling the former vice president, he replied “people you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows.”

Ingraham responded that his statement sounded like a conspiracy theory.

“They’re people you haven’t heard of. They’re people that are on the streets, people that are controlling the streets,” he said.

Trump went on to claim that there were individuals who boarded a plane from a city that he declined to name over the weekend and the flight was “almost completely loaded with dogs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms with gear and this and that.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

He explained that these individuals were headed to the Republican National Convention in Washington D.C.

Ingraham asked for more detail, to which Trump said that he would tell her at some other point, “but it’s under investigation right now.”

While it isn’t clear what Trump meant exactly, as he declined to explain further, it does appear that his statement echoes a conspiracy made by a now-debunked Facebook post that went viral several months ago.

As NBC News reported, a post on June 1 pushed the idea that at least a dozen men boarded a plane in Seattle headed to Boise, all dressed in black. They were allegedly Antifa activists intending to attack the city. Within a few days, the Payette County Sheriff’s Office was forced to release a statement debunking the information.

On Twitter, comedian Patton Oswalt facetiously admonished citizens to take the threat being conveyed by Trump seriously. Joy Reid mused as to whether or not the president was doing alright.

Alice Evans echoed several other commenters in pointing out that Trump was claiming that these shadowy individuals armed with their gear were traveling very publicly by airplane, which echoed the plot of a 1970s action movie.

Others weren’t so amused by Trump’s claims, saying that the leader of the country shouldn’t be pushing ideas that can’t be verified and that could be used to encourage vigilante justice.